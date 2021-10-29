Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $11.38 Million Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $11,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth approximately $96,380,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 35.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,193,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,982,000 after buying an additional 579,320 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth approximately $28,377,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 168.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 377,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 67.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 674,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after purchasing an additional 272,010 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RBA opened at $68.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBA. Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

