Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 595,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,846,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ferro during the second quarter worth approximately $105,286,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 962.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,424 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2,141.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,850 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,033,000.

Ferro stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

