Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,003 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 163,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 31,820 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 50,521 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.90.

NYSE:BMY opened at $57.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

