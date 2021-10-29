Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 612,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,195. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $526.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 34.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 186.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 63,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 88.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 66,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

