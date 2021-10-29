Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.71

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.71 and traded as high as C$47.95. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$47.95, with a volume of 7,264 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of C$51.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$50.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.71.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.58%.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (TSE:ATD.A)
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.
