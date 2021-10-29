Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALKS. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.43.

ALKS opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -72.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alkermes will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 470.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

