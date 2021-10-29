Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

ATI stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,915,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,195. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53.

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

