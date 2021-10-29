Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,094 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $225,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $781.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

