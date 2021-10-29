Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ABTX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.19. 1,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,448. The firm has a market cap of $792.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $317,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.