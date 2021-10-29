Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. 16,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $2,801,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 20,496 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $572,248.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 483,990 shares of company stock worth $15,086,576 in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

