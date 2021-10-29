Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.34 Million Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.