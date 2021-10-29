Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

