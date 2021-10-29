Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,781 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,802 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,153,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.76.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $47.40 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

