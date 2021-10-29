Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $4.98 Million Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $326.84 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $327.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

