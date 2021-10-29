Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $136.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.79 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.58.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

