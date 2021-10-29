Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 89,905 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,905 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after buying an additional 347,145 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at about $7,216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3,037.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,564,093.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,518.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,675,147. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.01. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

