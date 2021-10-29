Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$53.00 at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target hoisted by CIBC to C$53.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$49.25 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.61.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$43.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$31.50 and a 1-year high of C$46.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.