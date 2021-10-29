Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Set at C$52.00 by Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) has been assigned a C$52.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.61.

TSE:AP.UN opened at C$43.11 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$31.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.46.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

