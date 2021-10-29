Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) Short Interest Update

Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 1,141.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADSV opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Allied Security Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Allied Security Innovations Company Profile

Allied Security Innovations, Inc manufactures and distributes indicative and barrier security seals, security tapes and related packaging security systems, security products for palletized cargo, physical security systems for tractors, trailers and containers . The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

