Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $202.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALNY. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.50.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $162.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.40.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.13). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

