Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.46. The stock had a trading volume of 71,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,036. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.40.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

