Alpha Impact Market Cap Tops $11.46 Million (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Alpha Impact coin can now be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $11.46 million and approximately $50,692.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00070814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00072260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00096287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,129.60 or 1.00178895 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.39 or 0.07019486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00021441 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

