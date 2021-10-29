Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 50,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,528,083 shares.The stock last traded at $2,844.76 and had previously closed at $2,786.17.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,074.76.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,554.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.