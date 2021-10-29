Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $209.56 million, a P/E ratio of 109.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

