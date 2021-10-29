ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) Trading Up 1.5%

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.36 and last traded at $30.36. Approximately 4,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 7,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 182,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,000. ALPS Active REIT ETF comprises 1.1% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC owned 23.59% of ALPS Active REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.