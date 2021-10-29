Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

AIMC opened at $52.96 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

AIMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 173,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.