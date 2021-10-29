Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.57. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Get Altria Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.