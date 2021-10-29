Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

Shares of MO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.21. 356,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,119,545. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

