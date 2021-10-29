Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.
Shares of MO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.21. 356,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,119,545. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.57%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
