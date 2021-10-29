Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 102,548 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,548 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Seer worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,494,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,451,000 after purchasing an additional 36,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,441,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,887,000 after purchasing an additional 124,667 shares in the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 5,135,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 660,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEER opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -14.80. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $86.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seer news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,434.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

