Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 422,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULCC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $944,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $11,565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,481,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $5,189,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $2,258,000. 17.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $1,177,818.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,558.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.61 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.17 million. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Group Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

