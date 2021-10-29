Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 169,889 PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 169,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,607,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of PLBY Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 967.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 175,553 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,115,222 shares of company stock valued at $27,901,810.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLBY. Roth Capital decreased their price target on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

PLBY opened at $27.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PLBY Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

