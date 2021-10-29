Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 500,000 VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $19,344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $6,200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $5,456,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTIQ opened at $9.79 on Friday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

