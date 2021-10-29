Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 138,131 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,131 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACVA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,708.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $19.26 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $37.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

