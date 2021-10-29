Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,058,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,384,000 after buying an additional 406,881 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Sotera Health by 933.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 110,011 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Sotera Health by 49.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Sotera Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 64.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

