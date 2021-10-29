Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 65,137 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Page Arthur B increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 30.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BXP opened at $114.16 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.28 and a 200 day moving average of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

