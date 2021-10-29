Amalgamated Bank Acquires 82,954 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,954 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after buying an additional 365,590 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 663,137 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after purchasing an additional 320,158 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zoetis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,817,000 after purchasing an additional 726,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,126 shares of company stock worth $8,638,462 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,135. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.05. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $213.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

