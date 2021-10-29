Amalgamated Bank Has $24.79 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 414.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,083 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $1,358,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Prologis by 20.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,757,000 after acquiring an additional 285,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Prologis by 89.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Prologis by 37.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 11.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,894,000 after acquiring an additional 255,152 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.29. 13,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,383. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.20. The company has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 66.32%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,000 shares of company stock worth $49,367,262. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

