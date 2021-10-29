Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1,031.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,074 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.21. 5,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.42. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $323.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

