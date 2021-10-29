Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 400.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $891,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,317,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded down $4.73 on Friday, reaching $353.91. 7,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.42 and a 200-day moving average of $363.40. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.42.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

