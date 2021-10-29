Amalgamated Bank Purchases 23,866 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 327.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,866 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $14,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 96.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $516.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,284. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $250.24 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.80.

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,769 shares of company stock valued at $20,704,805. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

