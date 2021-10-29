Amalgamated Bank Purchases 54,108 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 404.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,483 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,108 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,622 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,288,903 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $384,518,000 after acquiring an additional 167,173 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $2,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,026. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

