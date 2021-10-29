Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. 40,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,436. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $570.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

