Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,115.59.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,446.57 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,353.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,381.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.72 by ($2.60). Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

