Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,000.00 at Truist Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,096.30.
Shares of AMZN traded down $134.69 on Friday, reaching $3,311.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,353.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,381.09. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
