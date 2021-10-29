Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,933,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,732,621. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ambev stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,091 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

