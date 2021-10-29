Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Ameren posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.3% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.0% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 123.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 796.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 39,564 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

