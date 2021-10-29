American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.73.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,605,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,475,234. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.54) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 354,909 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 202,503 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 108,035 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,773 shares of the airline’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

