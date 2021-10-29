American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.73.
AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,605,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,475,234. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 354,909 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 202,503 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 108,035 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,773 shares of the airline’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
