American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.49. 98,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,879. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.43. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.