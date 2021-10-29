American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AMT traded down $5.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.29.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Tower stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.94% of American Tower worth $1,154,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

