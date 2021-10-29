American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $311.00 at KeyCorp

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $302.00 to $311.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

AMT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.93.

Shares of AMT opened at $286.01 on Friday. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.14. The firm has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

