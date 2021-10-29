American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $311.00 at KeyCorp

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $302.00 to $311.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.
AMT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.93.
Shares of AMT opened at $286.01 on Friday. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.14. The firm has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.
In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
